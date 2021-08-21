WordPress Contributors Actually Do Listen to Feedback and Engage With the Community
I am a writer. That gives me a license — not to be overused — to steer into hyperbole once in a while. I get to be critical, sometimes overly, because I can come back the next day and shower the WordPress project with praise. Perhaps, at times, I forget to be as fair or kind as I should be. Maybe I miss the mark when pointing out faults once in a while. I am sometimes simply wrong (as one reader recently pointed out, that was the case with 90% of what I wrote). And, for those times that I do step out of bounds, I am sorry.
However, it always comes from a genuine love of our community and loyalty to the WordPress mission.
I had planned on writing about an upcoming feature change for WordPress today, but something more pressing came up. As I was working through that article, a new comment landed in my inbox for approval. It was on the borderline, that gray area where I had to determine whether it added enough value to the discussion. I felt like it needed a thoughtful reply and not the knee-jerk reaction I had initially written. It was gnawing at me because I knew few things could be further from the truth:
When Matias and Justin respond to comments and ask the commenters to supply more details about the problems they mentioned, I doubt many will do that, since many of us already know that the WordPress developers don’t listen to us. They maybe pretend to listen, but the evidence shows that they do not. As one other commenter mentioned, we are suffering the tyranny of the minority.Christian Nelson
It is disheartening when I see comments that state that the core contributors do not listen to users. However, I do understand where some of that sentiment may come from. There have been many pet features I have been passionate about that have never gotten the green light. Tickets that seemingly die out from lack of interest. Unresolved disagreements. It can become easy to think that you are shouting into the void.
However, it is not because developers are not listening. That is not a fair statement to make.
In my line of work, I follow nearly every aspect of the WordPress project. From Trac tickets to GitHub pull requests, from business acquisitions to theme development, I tend to dabble in a bit of it all.
More often than not, I see others who care as deeply about the project as I do. I watch the core/inner developers — the folks who do the bulk of the work — gather and act upon as much feedback as possible. I see the same from people who are less in the public spotlight but just as vital to the community. Everything I see stands as overwhelming evidence that they listen. There is so much engagement on GitHub, Slack, and the Make blogs that I cannot keep up with it all.
Matías Ventura, the Gutenberg project lead, has always been approachable and seems to care deeply about the project’s success. I cannot recall ever reaching out to anyone working on WordPress who did not respond, even when I approached them outside of my role as a writer for WP Tavern.
I am amazed at how much time and energy Anne McCarthy puts into the FSE Outreach Program. Mostly, it is because I do not think I could do that job. For every complaint, criticism, or issue I have mentioned, she has dug up an existing ticket or filed a new one. She routinely does this for everyone who provides feedback on FSE.
I could list name after name after name of others who do the same, going above and beyond their typical roles.
Today, I was reminded that we all — including myself — sometimes need to step back and evaluate how we view this project and the people who are working on it.
Thousands of people contribute code, documentation, design mockups, translations, and much more. There are plugin authors who see a problem they want to solve. Developers who figure out how to do something and write a tutorial. This, still, is barely scratching the surface.
Contributing directly to the core project or being involved with the Make WordPress teams is often a thankless job. But, I am happy that so many are willing to bear the brunt of the criticism and continue working.
Not everything we want will be implemented how or when we want it. Developers must balance each new feature or change against different, often conflicting, feedback. They do not always make the “right” call, but the best thing about software is that you can iterate upon it, bettering the platform from feedback on the earlier implementation.
Sometimes, WordPress simply needs more folks contributing to create a new feature or implement a change. Developers are only human.
We are all riding this ship together. We should strive to be kind and fair, avoiding blanket statements of the people who pour their hearts and souls into the project.
If nothing else, let’s take folks at their word when they ask for more details about a problem. That could very well be the first step in actually finding a solution.
Before stepping off my soapbox, I want to simply say one thing to those who contribute in any capacity to the WordPress project: thank you.
Well said, Justin! It’s easy to feel like no one’s listening – especially in an online setting. And we humans are often predisposed to assume the worst of each other.
What we don’t see is how much work others put in and the life challenges they face.
All of us (myself included) need to take a deep breath and slow down. It will make for better software and a better community.
Succinct and well put. Thank YOU.
If they listened Block Editor(Gutenberg) would have been just plugin and was never a part of core.
I guess WordPress will remain top in web until the next big thing that will replace it with ease of writing till then watch the numbers closely and hope for the best
WordPress search is broken. provides results from Gutenberg markup and internal meta data, REST API does not scale to larger sites with a few hundred users, posts, categories, tags, responsive settings in Gutenberg are non existant, and many more things, all this has been brought up many times by users, even before initial Gutenberg release, and nothing happened. Lesson learned.
The best thing is that actually anybody can become a contributor and push WordPress closer to their vision.
I’m sure they listen – but the core contributors are also passionate and have a shared vision for the project.
We all have viewpoints. There are many times in my life when I have asked for and accepted feedback, and weighed it and given it a score, then years later realised that I’d interpreted that information through my own prism and lens. I thought I saw it clearly, but in fact I have biases. As we all do. That’s normal.
The ancient Greeks saw the sky as “Bronze” coloured, and I doubt I could convince Socrates the sky is “Blue”. We are both right, but our definitions are incompatible. Not a problem with describing the sky but sometimes that divergence is a problem.
Now, many of the core contributors are far more patient and calm than I am, but still they have their own view of the world and no matter how open to ideas I simply can’t convert them to see things as I do.
To be clear: Both views are subjectively correct.
This is where the frustration kicks in. A difference in worldview leads to a specific outcome for all. If wise and calm Socrates commissions a painting of Athens, what colour should the sky be?
Previously WP was a bit of a scruffy scrapheap from which any enterprising soul could build an manner of things with just a welding torch, duck tape and a personal vision. It was mapped out by intrepid rats: “old cars over here, copper cable over there.” It was not a great framework, but it was functioning for the inhabitants.
Now WP is being remade more cleanly, perhaps like Lego. It is far more “modern” it is unified, it is a system.
We can agree to some extent that “Lego is a more accessible building material and system than a scrapheap” but while it provides a lower barrier for constructing some projects, it simultaneously raises the barrier for constructing other projects.
To be specific: If a person is using WP as a Blog System, they will be having a fine time with lovely clean Lego. If however they are using WP as framework for building bespoke CMS sites integrating multiple 3rd party quirky APIs – they will really miss the scrapheap, their welding torch and duck tape.
I think it can be very frustrating when we see the scrapheap being cleared away, and we are offered a set of Lego. It is very difficult to argue for a replacement scrapheap, or to convince a Lego enthusiast of the limits of Lego.
Being told “Make your own Lego Block – it’s tricky, but better” can tend to aggravate these builders, no matter how well intentioned the suggestion may be. It illustrates a fork in the road which will only widen if CMS developers aren’t given more usable comprehensible replacement tooling, or a more robust path to their own goals.
And now your journey through metaphor land is at an end.
First, I’d like to point everyone to the Gutenberg reviews page: it has 3411 public reviews, of which 2262, 66%, are 1-stars.
That’s lower than the real number since many 5-star reviews were supposed to be 1-star but Automattic has put the default to 5-star and therefore many reviews are incorrectly starred. Also, many reviews are “archived” (memoryholed). How many we’ll never know, but those of us who like watching the reviews page notice 1-star reviews disappearing from time to time.
Second, Justin: who pays your writer’s salary? Is it Automattic, its investors or any subsidiaries thereof, perhaps?
Just noting that Automattic has nothing to do with this. It is also the same for all plugins. Personally, I’d rather that the plugin rating field not be auto-filled, requiring that the user manually set it.
Are you saying that one-star reviews are being intentionally removed for no other reason than being one star? Or, are these reviews being removed for violating forum guidelines?
I am employed by Audrey Capital as an independent journalist. I have no ties to Automattic.
Journalists typically disclose when they’re covering something with a relationship to their employer. Making these kinds of statements without acknowledging that Automattic and Audrey Capital are run by the same person does not build trust. On the Audrey website, under Personnel, it literally says “Matt is hiring @ Automattic.”
If you don’t want people to think you are serving Automattic’s interests, maybe do a piece to address the issue. People like me genuinely don’t know if you are allowed to write whatever you want.
I do want us to have a disclosure system here on the site with more specifics than the About page, and it is something that I think we’ll implement. Nevertheless, this is neither an article about Automattic nor my employer.
If you want to know if I am allowed to write whatever I want, I will simply tell you: yes, I can. Of course, that falls under the subject of WordPress and related fields. If you have more specific questions, I am an open book.
As for writing an article on the subject, I doubt it will change anyone’s mind if they are stuck in specific beliefs. At some point, folks either take me at my word or they don’t. I think the best thing to do is simply continue doing my work to the best of my ability.
Hey Rod! In case it helps, I wanted to pass along this post talking about when it might make since to use the Gutenberg plugin itself:
https://wordpress.org/news/2021/04/become-an-early-adopter-with-the-gutenberg-plugin/
It bums me out sometimes to see those reviews as often they are from people who likely wanted to try out the block editor and thought they could only do so through the plugin. Thankfully, each WordPress releases bundles stable features from the Gutenberg plugin releases:
https://developer.wordpress.org/block-editor/contributors/versions-in-wordpress/
I mention this as something to keep in mind as the Gutenberg plugin still does intentionally include experimental features in order to stabilize and test what’s eventually included in Core releases.
I have a complete different experience also as contributor in the core since various years and in other WP official projects (and also as co-maintainer of VVV).
WP contributors exists, but commiters that can review code are very few compared to the rest of people. I think that the discussion needs to exclude Gutenberg/fse as the people working on are completely different from the rest.
As today is normal that a patch that fix a bug or a PHP warning/error takes years to be reviewed and maybe get in the next release.
During wordcamp or slack chat I got various time people saying “you need to ping the committer/maintainer privately”. This means that they cannot check everything, so they listen what it is under their eyes.
I know that there are committers that check only tickets by last change, so if a ticket with something useful is not followed in this timeframe when they check manually well it will be forgotten.
The only reasons I am getting my patches approved since I started is that I am pinging some committers I know with a list of tickets and maybe of that 1-2 get reviewed and finally merged.
I am the only one that checks the ticket proposed at every release from the make post and how many of them get addressed in the next major at the end?
I have now less of 20 patches waiting for a review or a comment, and the most old waiting is dated 2015.
The onboarding of contributors and so on is not simple, so is clear that just committers that do that as job only can handle everything.
I’m a member of WordPress Community since 2011, I thinks WP gets better every year because of depend on Community and really help new starters and solve every problem with regards. Thanks for this useful article. I agree with writer.
Thanks for sharing this perspective, Justin, and for the very kind words about the Outreach Program. Like you, I have a long list in mind of designers, developers, themers, marketers, polyglot members, and more who routinely show up to listen, care, and do what they can to evolve the project. As I love to say, teamwork makes the dream work and this work truly takes a team.
I too can understand where the sentiment comes from and it’s part of what drives me to engage, including when it’s a matter of giving someone an answer they may not like to hear (aka “won’t fix”) and sharing more about the why behind it. Sometimes the greatest kindness to give someone is making it clear what to expect around what will or won’t happen. Fatigue and burnout are very real right now on both sides though so practicing kindness goes a long way across the board.
Thanks to all of you who do make the time and use your energy to engage. I fear disengagement more than anything else so know that even the toughest feedback to hear is both extremely welcomed and necessary for the WordPress project. In case anyone wants to chat, I’m @annezazu in WordPress.org slack. All I ask is patience in replying as I try my best not to be in an “always on” state.
In case anyone wants to channel feedback they might have and help shape future features, I welcome all to join the outreach program: https://make.wordpress.org/test/handbook/full-site-editing-outreach-experiment/
I’m sure Core does listen to the community, but I’m curious as to what your experience would have been like if you had contacted the Core team as Dustin Padlock… I suspect you get enormously preferential treatment….
I would not doubt that my presence in some discussions may carry more weight than others, given my history in the community. And, others carry just as much or more. The best thing we can do is use our voices to responsibly amplify others’ when possible.
However, there was a time when “Justin Tadlock” was an unknown name, and I have always felt welcome in discussions. It is part of why I have been around the WordPress project since 2005.
We also have at least one quote tweet and one comment from core contributors who have said their personal DMs are open on Slack, providing anyone an open door. Folks merely need to step through it.
Fair enough! I was just playing devil’s advocate. I am new to WP and am pleased with my experience so far, and look forward to the rest of the Gutenberg phases being built-out!
