Wix Takes a Jab at WordPress with Bewildering New Marketing Campaign
Wix is taking direct aim at WordPress in a new cryptic marketing campaign that began over the weekend with shipments of Bose noise-canceling headphones landing in the mailboxes of prominent WordPress users. At the end of December, 2020, Wix sent out the following Twitter DM to a group of people it deemed “influencers from the tech industry,” soliciting their addresses in order to deliver a box:
In the last few months, my team and I have been working on a new innovative concept. We have packed this concept into a free, no strings attached box that we’d love to share with you as one of our selected influencers from the Tech industry.
I know the information I have provided you is basic, but the reason is that I do not want to ruin your experience (and let’s be honest, what’s more fun than being surprised on the holidays?)
Recipients were instructed to scan a QR code to view a one-minute video where a man acts as a personified “WordPress” making bizarre claims:
“Apparently, Wix is coming out with a campaign trashing me. I just want you to know that it’s totally fake news, completely bogus. They’re just spreading lies because they’re jealous of our relationship.”www.secret-update.com/from-wp
The message of the video is not clear and it ends with a few snide jabs referencing “exhausted memory” and WordPress’ market share.
The most common reaction to the the surprise headphones was confusion. Many recipients had no idea what Wix was trying to communicate with the gift.
A few people perceived the video to be cheeky and humorous. WordPress contributor Aaron Campbell found it off-putting.
“The video takes some odd snipes at WordPress, but the whole overall feel is a bit shady/dirty. Not a great look for Wix in my opinion,” Campbell said after receiving the headphones in the mail. “I think I’d be fine with it if it weren’t signed as ‘From WP’ and ‘Yours, WP.’ By the time I got to watching the video I already had that bad taste in my mouth.”
Some speculated that it may be the first act in a strange marketing saga of Wix targeting WordPress. Others were inadvertently convinced the headphones were actually from WordPress, since the advertisement uses WordPress’ trademark in the video. This may be a violation of the WordPress Foundation’s trademark policy, but this has not yet been confirmed. Wix was not printed anywhere in the message, except on the shipping label.
This isn’t the first time WordPress and Wix have been at odds. In 2016, Matt Mullenweg called out Wix for copying GPL code from the WordPress mobile app and distributing it in its proprietary app. This rendered the entire app in violation of the GPL. Instead of complying with the GPL, Wix responded by removing the GPL-licensed code and forking the original MIT-licensed library that the WordPress mobile app code was built upon. The fork was relicensed under an absurd modification of the MIT that prohibits the code’s redistribution under any copyleft license.
In October 2020, Wix passed Drupal as 4th most popular CMS, according to W3Techs. Since that time, Squarespace has grown to overtake Wix, pushing the CMS back into 5th place with 2.4% of the market. It’s only natural that Wix would want to target WordPress, the market leader at 40.9%. However, the strategy of misrepresenting WordPress, while sending headphones to influential users and contributors, was perplexing and unsavory. Wix has not yet responded to my request for comment on its new marketing campaign.
12 Comments
Yikes.
This is just shady.
Now I know what product I will never use.
Just seems kind of sad and pathetic to me, and as was said, a huge waste of money. If those people who got the headphones really are big WP influencers, did WIX expect them to be in any way swayed by a bad video and some headphones? Sorry, things just don’t work that way – which could point to an overall flaw in the WIX way of thinking. A fundamental misunderstanding of the market.
Make yourself obnoxious to people who like WordPress? That really is a bewildering marketing strategy.
WIX is a joke. Instead of upgrading its core features events and booking services. It’s stopped improving these features for many years. The new WIX mobile app is a handicapped app. to say the least. Its support is another joke who doesn’t solve any technical problem for me. There’s no proper trouble ticket system at all. And you can’t follow up with the reply they sent you.
I also read that their SEO doesn’t really help wix sites to achieve higher ranking in Google search. Full width website is tedious to create. I’m back using WordPress to build my site. WIX STORE is way too basic it can’t compete with woocommerce period. They ignore my honest feedback on issues with their apps. It’s only suitable for people with simple one shop operation. Also there’s hardly any good third party apps on WIX MARKET PLACE.
Wix needs to spend more time focusing on core features for business and less time on craptacular advertising. It’s a great toy if you want to establish a wedding site but it doesn’t grow with you when your business grows.
I got one, unsolicited.
They did email me first to ask if I was okay to get it and I said sure, not knowing what it is.
BTW, those headphones are $379 on Amazon!!!
Another day and another trashing ad by Wix against WordPress. I wonder why they insist on such cheap marketing methods when they have already a huge user base and the highest chance to compete with WP given the market share stats.
The joke in all this is, bad publicity is still publicity. Everyone is talking about the way Wix is bad mouthing WordPress. So based on that alone…
I remember an online glasses store that leveraged it’s atrocious reputation to its advantage. They were purposely horrible in shocking ways. Horror stories about their support line swearing at customers would make the news and so they’d get all these backlinks and rank high on Google for searches for glasses.
I had to wonder if Wix is trying something similar. Deploy a “newsworthy” ad campaign to get exposure at whatever cost. Or maybe they are serious. Truly bewildering in any case. Probably best not to give it attention.
Despite that campaign video being atrocious, if any of these WP stars are so offended at receiving those Bose headphones for free, they can send them to me.
Free is as much as I’d pay for Bose noise canceling headphones considering how fast mine fell apart from daily use.
