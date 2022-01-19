Cancel

Why Aren’t More WordPress Theme Authors Creating Block Themes?

Block themes are trickling into the official WordPress Themes Directory at a slow rate ahead of full-site editing’s debut in WordPress 5.9. There are now 39 themes that support site editing features, up from 28 in December 2021, when Matt Mullenweg commented on it during the State of the Word address.

“That needs to be 5,000,” Mullenweg said. Later during the presentation he said he hopes that WordPress will “have 300 or ideally 3,000 of these block themes” before entering the Collaboration phase of the Gutenberg project.

Why the strong push towards kickstarting the block theme market? The upcoming 5.9 release is set to deliver a solid set of groundbreaking design tools in core that will change WordPress website building in a major way. These include editing page layouts with a drag-and-drop interface and a new Global Styles interface for changing typography, colors, sizes, layouts, padding, and other aspects of design.

Users cannot take advantage of all these new features without a block theme. That’s why WordPress 5.9 is introducing a new default theme, Twenty Twenty-Two, that will make it easy for anyone to get started using a block theme. But with just 39 block themes available right now, early adopters haven’t found a lot of variety.

For whatever reason, more than 5 million WordPress users have still not transitioned to the block editor and are using the Classic Editor plugin. This experience is a shadow of what WordPress has become since the block editor made its debut in 5.0 more than three years ago. Even among users who have embraced the block editor, FSE early adopters are few and far between.

Why aren’t theme authors creating block themes to have their products become some of the first on the market? WordPress Themes Team Representative Ganga Kafle jumped into this topic yesterday, asking why theme authors continue to make classic themes instead of getting on the block theme train.

Responses showed that theme developers have a variety of different motivations for holding out on building block themes.

“I asked some local agencies here in Cape Town, and some of them indicated workflow – in that they were extremely efficient at creating sites with ‘their’ theme, and making a new block theme would eat into profits,” Automattic Theme Development Team Lead Jeffrey Pearce said. “They are waiting to see block themes ‘mature.’”

Once 5.9 is released and FSE themes are officially supported, agencies will likely become more motivated to update their workflows to develop block themes more efficiently. During this in-between time, it’s easier to maintain the status quo, but now is the time to get prepared to hit the ground running. Once users know there is more to WordPress, they won’t want to be limited by a classic theme.

For some theme developers, it’s a matter of not having the skills yet.

“There is a learning curve but I expect more and more people will start building and submitting block themes,” WordPress consultant Krasen Slavov said. “I am personally eager to experiment and learn, but since it is a totally new way of building themes and we all need first to pay the bills, this should be in my spare time.”

WordPress developer Sallie Goetsch, who said she builds themes for clients and not for the WordPress directory, is also eager to make the jump into FSE but has the same learning needs.

“While I definitely plan to switch to FSE, there’s a lot for me to learn and experiment with before I’m confident enough to use it in production,” Goetsch said.

Other theme developers cited difficulties keeping up with the ever-changing landscape of FSE theme development.

“We can’t keep up with the changes,” CSS Igniter co-founder Gerasimos Tsiamalos said. “It’s miles away from offering something other than dead simple themes. [There are] too many inconsistencies to streamline.”

Due to the nature of their day-to-day work load, some theme developers do not perceive early adoption of FSE themes as a practical move at this time.

“We’re very happy using blocks for posts, but block enabled themes don’t give us the flexibility we need to build pages at the speed required,” Designs43 agency responded. “And there are too many changes to keep up with also. We tend to use a fairly basic theme and put customizations into the child.”

“I guess the missing flexibility is a killer feature for theme authors,” WordPress theme developer Jessica Lyschik said. “It‘s very easy to bump into things that just don‘t work at all or yet.”

The demand for block themes is not easy to measure. A conservative estimate of active installs of FSE themes hosted on WordPress.org is ~3,000 sites, based on the stats for the small number available. Once the world is introduced to WordPress 5.9 next week, that number is likely to shoot up overnight.

“We have a few free FSE themes and working on a premium one,” WordPress Theme shop owner Ana Segota said. “I love themes are more design now and they are easier to use but it’s still a long way. We need to find a way to educate users about the new way of building websites and also it’s hard to follow all the changes.”

Although block theme development is still in its infancy, there are a few educational resources for authors who are ready to take the plunge.

Marcus Kazmierczak published a brief introduction to building block themes, which links to helpful resources from the Block Editor Handbook. Most notably, these include an overview of block themes, how to create a block theme, and a guide to Global Settings and Styles (theme.json). Carolina Nymark has also published a quick guide to creating block themes on fullsiteediting.com. If you’re looking for a starter for building block themes, Justin Tadlock has a few recommendations in one of his recent Ask The Bartender posts.

15 responses to “Why Aren’t More WordPress Theme Authors Creating Block Themes?”

  1. Mark Howells-Mead says:
    January 19, 2022 at 4:28 PM

    I will be creating them, but the rapid development and unstable and ever-changing state of the new editor is making me wary of committing any time to this until the official new version is formally released.

  2. Igor says:
    January 19, 2022 at 4:41 PM

    Problem is that FSE is still very beta and for first look block themes can be used only for simple blogs, because they cannot include php templates.

    Well, currently we are migrating all our premium features to blocks. And it takes a lot of time. Also, I don’t understand what is the reason to remove Customizer for block themes. Block theme json file can include only design styles, but Customizer is not only for design, we use it to control many important parameters.

  3. Eric Karkovack says:
    January 19, 2022 at 4:52 PM

    Looking at commercial theme directories, there don’t appear to be a huge number that focus on Gutenberg, either. It’s been a very slow transition away from themes that bundle page builders instead of blocks.

    With block themes, I think the technology will need to mature. It seems like things are changing rapidly. I wouldn’t feel comfortable putting one into production yet.

    Right now, it seems like there isn’t much incentive for theme developers to jump on board.

  4. Justin Tadlock says:
    January 19, 2022 at 5:56 PM

    I think Ganga’s question might be a bit premature. WP 5.9 hasn’t even launched, and there are already 39 block themes live in the directory. Three more are in the queue, and Twenty Twenty-Two is on its way. Launching an overhaul of the entire theming system with what will be 40+ themes is far more than I expected.

    I feel pretty optimistic about those numbers, especially with the noticeable uptick in the past month.

    If we don’t see an increased number of block theme submissions in the next few months, that might be problematic. I’d love to see the Themes Team keep a separate stat line for newly approved block themes during their meeting notes. That way, everyone can see how they are stacking up against classic submissions.

    Now, I’m putting on my theme author cap. I started building a block theme sometime last year. I worked on it for at least a couple of months, but I had to put it aside for a few weeks because of other priorities. When I came back to it, so much was broken that I was simply not motivated to keep up with it.

    That’s one of the prices of building on alpha software. Things change, and you have to keep up with them (for theme businesses, this cuts into your resources). With everything being more stable now, I might just pick up my theme project again. And, I hope to see others jumping on board.

    • KafleG says:
      January 19, 2022 at 9:08 PM

      Thank you for the nice comment, Justin.
      As you said my questions seem a bit premature, however, this type of discussion will create indirect pressure or motivation for making block themes. I am not expecting more numbers, but I wish regular theme authors can spend their few hour’s time making block themes as a part of an experiment as well.
      And themes team will start mentioning the number of block theme submission and their stats on weekly updates and meeting notes.

  5. Daniel says:
    January 19, 2022 at 6:07 PM

    I built around 15 client themes since WP 5.0 launched and then took a break from WordPress completely for most of 2021. This was after a decade of strictly WordPress development work. I’m starting this year cautiously optimistic about a return with the release of WP 5.9. My hope is there’ll be enough functionality and flexibility in this release to once again build projects with longevity baked-in.

    WordPress used to feel like a stable base to build on top of: I could receive layouts from a designer and feel confident there was an efficient path to realise whatever unique functional & presentational elements were required for a specific project. WordPress was a “dumb” engine waiting for theme-specific CSS/JS and whatever else to be applied.

    Post 5.0, this freedom disappeared with the bundling of block styles in core. I refunded a client in full for the first project I built around the block editor after making the mistake of leveraging core block styles as a base to build on and watching their long-term maintenance costs spiral upwards. Those styles have improved vastly since the early days but I strongly believe that, unless a design is originated in the block editor, a theme developer is still best served bringing their own style sheets to a project. Almost every block-based theme depending on core styles I’ve looked at sits somewhere along the line of having a few layout issues to being unfit for serious use.

    Gutenberg is about to enter its 6th year of development. Despite much rhetoric about themes no longer being necessary, it’s themes that have been doing the heavy lifting to smooth over the rougher and unfinished aspects of what WordPress currently is. Looking at the closed issues on the Twenty Twenty-Two theme repository there are many instances of issues avoiding resolution by being passed along to the Gutenberg repository; this is a luxury not available to anyone using WordPress for client work.

    • ts says:
      January 19, 2022 at 9:51 PM

      This.

      Also this… for example.https://dbushell.com/2021/08/03/wordpress-has-a-gutenberg-problem/

      I’m trying to keep up with Gutenberg and fse, because it seems clear that this is where the ecosystem is headed, and I expect things to get better over time. I built my first local fse in 2020 only to abandon it because I couldn’t do what I wanted to. I’m now trying to give hybrid themes and block templates a chance but, again, it’s a pain. I’ve also built acf blocks, and a few native blocks. I’m trying to be positive about it, but it’s hard, the documentation could really use some attention, and more examples of how to solve standard use cases “the Gutenberg/fse way”.

      And it’s especially odd to then read surprised tweets like the one quoted. As someone asks below – maybe the lack of popularity of the system isn’t apparent to those building it? Or those critisizing it just can’t see the vision that motivates people to contribute to the project, which, I am sure, must be very disappointing to those spending energy and time on the project.

      Or a little both. But whatever it is, atm it’s hurting the entire ecosystem, in my opinion. On the other hand, developer discontent with Gutenberg/fse shouldn’t be news to the people running the show, and I think there should be more of an effort to engage, explain, and educate. Such a tweet, to me, is more surprising than the the current lack of fse themes.

  6. Guido says:
    January 19, 2022 at 6:33 PM

    Learn JavaScript deeply… Without that it’s impossible to create a block theme. Only the more professional developers can keep up with this, I think.

    Report

    January 19, 2022 at 6:46 PM

    Has anyone explored the idea that the block editor is less popular with WordPress users than WordPress would like us to think?

    I notice, for example, the Classic Editor plug-in has more than 5 million active installations.

    Report

    January 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM

    I think the question should be broader. Where have all the theme shops gone? I think step one is to get more people creating themes. We as a community have devalued themes to the point (through bundling them with hosting or crazy “theme club” deals) where people can barely change anything for them.

    If you overlook the commercial ecosystem I honestly can’t see why anyone would put a theme in the WP.org repo. You have long wait times and cumbersome reviews. Not to mention the terrible theme previews and lack of any marketing options. That’s not even taking into account the lack of curation and visibility issues.

    I think framing this as a Gutenberg sucks or FSE isn’t ready isn’t really the issue., there is something more central wrong. It seems like the core team’s hope is to use the field of dreams strategy. If we build it, they will come. I don’t care how good your documentation is or how many examples you have. People aren’t going to make themes for fun. You either need to help them make a living or at least get enough installs to make it worth their time.

    Let’s fix all the issues with the theme repo that have been going on for years. Let’s find a way to help theme shops not only find users but make a little money. Let’s stop shaming people who try to charge for their services. Open Source is not free as in beer, but rather free as in free speech.

    Let’s also not hope for the best and rely on others to populate the ecosystem. Let’s get a little bit of that sweet VC money from someone like WPEngine or Automattic and we can employ/train a whole never generation of themers as well as add hundreds of themes to the ecosystem.

  9. Bican Marian Valeriu says:
    January 19, 2022 at 8:13 PM

    Regarding the comment above about learning JS for block themes: in fact you don’t need to learn at all, you only need to know and combine blocks into patterns and style them, pretty much basic css and html. Regarding why people are not addopting block themes is because the fact that is still to early and they are still afraid of Guttenberg. On the other hand, after developing a block theme I found it hard to overwrite block styles unless rewrite them completely. Other thing that I did not liked is the in-line style attributes and huge markup for those duotones. I’ve coded some extensions to remove everything in-line and combine all of the blocks css into 1 style enqueue. I did the same thing for the svg combining all of them into 1 with multiple filters. Besides this I’ve liked the performance optimizations of block themes and the fact that you can conditionally enqueue all the assets, in fact I’ve made it to enqueue css per class used into className attribute. The theme is fast as a beast, so I honestly have no idea why there are only under 50 themes before WP 5.9, I can only love it 😄

    Report

    January 19, 2022 at 8:19 PM

    I keep classic editor cause my multilanguage plugin isn’t compatible with blocks (qTranslate-X) and I have some plugins which adds buttons to the classic editor.
    Classic Editor wasnt that bad.

    Report

    January 19, 2022 at 8:42 PM

    I’ve never made a theme so take what I have to say with a grain of salt. As a developer that is still learning design, creating a theme has always felt like a big undertaking.

    It requires a solid understanding of design and aesthetics and also having a particular user/audience in mind while building a theme. That’s before getting into code.

    I think block patterns are an easier entry point compared to creating a full blown theme. I may not have the vision for a theme and all of the blocks required to make it cohesive, but at least I could create a single block pattern that’s aesthetically pleasing and contribute in that way.

    However block patterns still have their own challenges. There doesn’t seem to be clear patterns on how to support responsive design with block patterns. If you’re trying to use core blocks to build patterns you get mixed results when trying to make things like typography work across breakpoints. The other issue is that block patterns are only shown in the context of a single breakpoint, so when adding a block pattern to a page it’s not always clear how it will look across breakpoints.

    Overall I think block themes will grow but it will be a slower start until best practices are established

    Overall

